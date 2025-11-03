Toyota seized by police in Rugby after checks showed driver had no insurance or licence

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 09:35 GMT
The car was seized in Rugby.
Police seized this Toyota in Rugby after checks revealed the driver was behind the wheel illegally.

The driver had no insurance and no licence.

Warwickshire Operational Policing Unit (OPU) reported the driver for the offences.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police, said: “You could receive a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on your licence if you are caught driving a vehicle that you are not insured to drive.

“If the case goes to court, you could get an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving.”

