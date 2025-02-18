Traffic alert: Rugby road closed following serious collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are urged to avoid the Straight Mile near Rugby this morning (Tuesday, February 18) following a serious collision.

Police are at the scene of the accident.

A Rugby Police spokesman said: “A road closure is in place on the Straight Mile near Rugby following a serious collision this morning, leaving Mitchells Potatoes and that area accessible only via the A45.

“Thank you for your patience.”