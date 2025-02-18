Traffic alert: Rugby road closed following serious collision

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Feb 2025, 11:00 GMT
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 11:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists are urged to avoid the Straight Mile near Rugby this morning (Tuesday, February 18) following a serious collision.

Police are at the scene of the accident.

A Rugby Police spokesman said: “A road closure is in place on the Straight Mile near Rugby following a serious collision this morning, leaving Mitchells Potatoes and that area accessible only via the A45.

“Thank you for your patience.”

Related topics:RugbyStraight MilePoliceA45

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice