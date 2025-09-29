Trainee guide dogs in Leamington Spa seek temporary homes

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs has launched an appeal for Leamington-based volunteers, who could provide temporary homes for its trainee guide dogs.

The charity’s Training Dog Fosterers provide homes for dogs on evenings and weekends, as they complete the latter stages of their guide dog training, with essential costs, such as food and vet bills, covered by the charity.

Ideally, candidates would live within walking distance or a mile radius of the organisation’s Midlands Regional Centre, situated on Warwick New Road (CV32 6AH).

But recruitment is also open to anyone within a 20-mile radius of the centre who travels to Leamington regularly for work, or other commitments, and could accommodate the drop-off and pick-up times for dogs.

Tony Murray, Dog Supply Manager based at the Guide Dogs Midlands Regional Centre, said: “Becoming a Training Dog Fosterer for our charity is a great way to experience having a dog at home, without the full-time commitment or cost that comes with having a pet dog.

“On weekdays, we ask our Fosterers to drop the dog they have living with them at our training centre on Warwick New Road, where they complete their specialist guide dog training, and then collect them again each evening.

“On weekends, our Fosterers can enjoy the company of a wonderful dog, who will hopefully go on to change someone’s life.

“If you live in the Leamington Spa area, or regularly travel there during the week, and think you could support us, then please do get in touch.

"We wouldn’t be able to run our life-changing guide dog service, without support from our amazing network of local Training Dog Fosterers.”

A guide dog begins its formal training at around 14 months’ old, and, in normal circumstances, most dogs qualify as working guide dogs when they are around two years of age.

As part of the role, dogs are required to be dropped off at the charity’s Midlands Regional Centre between 7:30am and 9:00am on weekdays and collected again between 4pm and 6pm.

Volunteers must be aged 18 or over, have access to a car if they don't live within walking distance of the centre, and have a secure garden.

To find out more about becoming a Training Dog Fosterer for Guide Dogs, email [email protected], call 0345 143 0191 or apply now by visiting guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer