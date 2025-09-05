Training provider launches two free programmes to support young people

A leading education and training provider has been awarded funding to deliver two new programmes which will support young people as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

PET-Xi has launched new “Trailblazer” and “Post-16 Study” programmes which will help young people to make decisions on their future.

Both of these are being run in addition to PET-Xi’s already established “Path 2 Future Me” four to 16-week programme aimed to support those aged between 19 and 29 in Coventry who are not in education, training or employment to step confidently into apprenticeships and employment.

The one-year Post-16 Study programme is for those aged 16 to 18 living across Coventry and Warwickshire who did not achieve the required grades to progress to further education.

It aims to provide a college-style atmosphere, but with smaller groups and enhanced one to one mentoring, and there are also neurodiversity mentors for those who require extra support.

There will be five pathways available through the free programme, giving the participants an opportunity to specialise in business and administration, hospitality, retail, social care or music.

An enterprise project will also equip participants with skills in areas including customer service, marketing and social media.

Trailblazer is a four to six-week course aimed at anyone aged 18 to 21 in Coventry who needs support with their next steps, such as those who are unemployed, didn’t get the required grades to go to university or have left early and are unsure what to do next.

It has been fully-funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority and aims to grow the confidence of participants while equipping them with a variety of skills and experience.

All of the three programmes are delivered at PET-Xi’s site on Westwood Heath Business Park and will help participants to identify their skills, passions and potential future career paths.

Throughout the programmes, participants will have access to careers advice, CV writing support, interview tips and will be supported to apply for jobs and apprenticeships.

There will also be the opportunity to re-sit GCSE maths and English or functional skills qualifications if required.

Participants can also take part in work experience, volunteering and other community activities, and PET-Xi’s on-site studio apartment will be used to teach day-to-day life skills.

The announcement comes as PET-Xi celebrates its 30th anniversary – a period which has seen the team support more than 250,000 people across three decades.

Fleur Sexton MBE, CEO and Co-Founder of PET-Xi, said: “We’re extremely pleased to launch our new Post-16 Study and Trailblazer programmes after being awarded the funding to run these.

“Having been established 30 years, we know exactly what young people across the area need to thrive, and we’re extremely well-equipped to deliver this support.

“These programmes will be a really positive pathway for those in need of some extra help. It could be that they don’t know what to do next, didn’t get the right grades to take their intended pathway, or need to develop their confidence before they can progress.

“They will be excellent opportunities for people to take part in really engaging, fully-funded programmes where they can develop not just academically, but personally.

“It will be a chance for participants to gain a wealth of knowledge on the different career paths available, develop resilience and be part of a community where they can find their purpose and work out where they fit in – all while having fun and making friends.

“Working with young people is at the heart of what we do, and we are thrilled to have this provision for those in our area.”

For further information about the programme and to apply, contact PET-Xi on 024 7642 0310.