Tributes paid to 'gentle giant' who died in motorcycle crash near Dunchurch

Tributes have been paid to a loving partner and dad - described as a 'gentle giant' - who was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash near Dunchurch.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Davis, who was in his 40s, passed away after an incident on the A45 on March 31.

Now, family and friends have raised almost £10,000 in his memory - and to support his family through the tragedy.

His sister-in-law, Karen Dunn, paid tribute to him saying: "Steve was such a kind, caring man, a gentle giant. He was a husband, dad, son, brother, uncle and friend. He would do anything for anybody, a genuinely lovely man, who protected those that he loved and cared for at any cost

'Big Steve' will be missed by everyone who knew him. Picture: Go Fund Me.

"He had an amazing laugh that could be heard for miles, he could always bring a smile to any face, whatever the occasion, his sense of humour was the best. Losing Steve was so sudden and unexpected, and he has left a huge gap in the lives of so many of us."

She added: "Nothing can change the huge loss we are all feeling with Steve not here, but it would be so lovely if together we could help Steve's family to have some of the worry and financial pressure of organising Steve's funeral taken away and also hopefully make their lives moving forwards that tiny bit easier."

Steve's stepdaughter was among those to pay tribute, saying: "I lost someone I’ve referred to as Dad for plenty of years. It was very unexpected."

She said the GoFundMe fundraiser would help cover funeral costs and allow a fitting service for someone who "truly deserves the best he could get".

A friend also paid tribute to 'Big Steve', saying: "Rest in peace, Big Steve. It’s been so long since I’ve seen you, but I’ll never forget the good times we had working the clubs. Your presence, laughter, and kindness will be deeply missed. Gone but never forgotten. Sending love and strength to family and friends during this difficult time."

Police are appealing for information after the crash, which saw a motorcycle hit a tree.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage from the area at that time, should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 263 of March 31.

To donate to the appeal, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/sending-big-steve-off-in-style