Tributes paid to much-loved Rugby doctor who showed 'dedication, warmth and care'
Dr Subrata Ray-Chaudhuri, known by many as Dr Ray, passed away due to heart failure.
After coming to the UK from India to complete his medical training and, having worked in Edinburgh and London, Dr Ray moved to the hospital in Exeter.
It was at this hospital he met a nurse, known to many as ‘Bunny’.
They married in 1964 and then moved to Rugby in 1965.
In addition to his life as a GP, Dr Ray was also the Rugby Police medical officer and the medical officer for GEC, based at their large machine works in the town.
His son, Adrian, said: “Pops was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother-in-law. He was known to many in Rugby as, simply, Dr Ray.
“My mum and the rest of the family have been very grateful for the kind messages from so many former patients, who remember my father's dedication, warmth and care.”
Patients say Dr Ray was always available to them, whatever the hour.
“When you called the doctor in the night, it was Pops’ bedside phone that would ring,” Adrian added.
“Pops was also a fantastic family man who loved his children and nine grandchildren unconditionally, and he was loved back in equal measure. Of course, his love of cricket, and Machester United came a close second!
“I know he will be sorely missed by all that knew him.”
Dr Ray’s funeral took on May 28.
