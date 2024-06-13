Tributes paid to much-loved Rugby doctor who showed 'dedication, warmth and care'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Rugby doctor who has died aged 88.

Dr Subrata Ray-Chaudhuri, known by many as Dr Ray, passed away due to heart failure.

After coming to the UK from India to complete his medical training and, having worked in Edinburgh and London, Dr Ray moved to the hospital in Exeter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was at this hospital he met a nurse, known to many as ‘Bunny’.

Dr. Subrata Ray-Chaudhuri.

They married in 1964 and then moved to Rugby in 1965.

In addition to his life as a GP, Dr Ray was also the Rugby Police medical officer and the medical officer for GEC, based at their large machine works in the town.

His son, Adrian, said: “Pops was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother-in-law. He was known to many in Rugby as, simply, Dr Ray.

“My mum and the rest of the family have been very grateful for the kind messages from so many former patients, who remember my father's dedication, warmth and care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patients say Dr Ray was always available to them, whatever the hour.

“When you called the doctor in the night, it was Pops’ bedside phone that would ring,” Adrian added.

“Pops was also a fantastic family man who loved his children and nine grandchildren unconditionally, and he was loved back in equal measure. Of course, his love of cricket, and Machester United came a close second!

“I know he will be sorely missed by all that knew him.”