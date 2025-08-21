Trinity Catholic School celebrates outstanding GCSE results

Trinity Catholic School in Leamington Spa is proud to announce another year of exceptional achievement in the Summer 2025 GCSE examinations. Students have demonstrated remarkable dedication, resilience, and academic excellence across a wide range of subjects.

This year, over 100 students sat their GCSEs, with entries across core subjects such as English, Mathematics, Science and Religious Studies, as well as a rich variety of options including Art & Design, Computer Science, History, and multiple modern and classical languages.

Highlights include:

A significant number of students achieved top grades (8s and 9s) in subjects including Mathematics, English Literature, and the Sciences.

Students such as Prabhveer Randhawa, Moses Dean, and Tobey Reynolds achieved multiple grade 9s, showcasing the high standards of teaching and learning at Trinity.

The school saw strong performances in creative subjects, with high grades in Art & Design and Music, reflecting a commitment to nurturing talent across all disciplines.

EAL (English as an Additional Language) students also made impressive progress, with many achieving grades 5 and above in core subjects.

Trinity student collecting GCSE results. Photo: Trinity Catholic School

Notable Achievements:

Prabhveer Randhawa achieved nine GCSEs, including grade 9s in Mathematics, English Literature, and Science, showcasing academic excellence across the board.

Moses Dean secured multiple grade 8s and 9s, with standout performances in English, Science, and Religious Studies.

Tobey Reynolds earned grade 9s in Mathematics and Science, reflecting strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Lucy Rayment achieved grade 9s in English Literature and Religious Studies, demonstrating exceptional literacy and critical thinking.

Riley Meadows achieved exceptional grades across all subjects, reflecting his hard work and dedication throughout his studies.

Zakaria Jensen consistently scored grade 7s to 9s across all subjects, including top grades in English and Science.

Verity Kenworthy-Fahy excelled with grade 8s in English Literature and Science, highlighting a well-rounded academic profile.

Liam Mattocks achieved grade 8s in Mathematics and Science, showing strong STEM capabilities.

Stefaniia Parsehiants earned grade 9s in Religious Studies and Science, reflecting deep understanding and commitment.

Annabel Till secured grade 7s and 8s across all subjects, with particular strength in Science and English.

Joe Wall demonstrated consistent excellence with grade 7s and 8s, especially in Mathematics and Science.

Interim Headteacher, Mr Alton, commented: “These results are a testament to the hard work of our students, the dedication of our staff, and the unwavering support of our families. At Trinity, we believe in the potential of every child, and this year’s outcomes reflect our shared commitment to excellence. We are incredibly proud of all our students and look forward to supporting them in their next steps.”

As the school celebrates these achievements, Trinity Catholic School remains focused on continuous improvement and ensuring every student is empowered to thrive academically and personally.

Congratulations to the Class of 2025.