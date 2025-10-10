Turning one, turning the tide: Rugby Eco Hub’s first birthday

Rugby Eco Hub, now marking its first year, has become a vibrant catalyst for healthier lives and a thriving planet.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operating from its home in Betts Hall—a much-loved building at the top of Bath Street—it has reawakened a cherished community space with a dynamic programme of hands-on and affordable activities that empower people to Reduce, Reuse, Repair, Recycle and Regenerate. On Saturday 18th October visitors are welcome to celebrate the anniversary from 10am - 1pm in Betts Hall. There will be a Repair Café and other activities.

Rugby Eco Hub's established community projects and services are achieving greater reach across the borough and include a busy, twice-monthly Repair Café that fixes things and keeps them from landfill; a ‘Library of Things’ that lends tools, appliances and even nappies, at low-cost; a Growing Group that helps people grow tasty food in small spaces and regenerates green spaces; Rugby UnWrapped for plastic free shopping; a Café, free Vegan Kitchen; and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Bryant, chair of Rugby Eco Hub said "We’ve come a long way in a short time. The Eco Hub is filling a vital gap—offering fresh opportunities for people to do things better, together, and more affordably. We’re excited for the year ahead and look forward to working with even more local individuals and community groups to help realise a Greener Rugby."

Plenty of activity at Rugby Eco Hub’s Repair Café

An Eco Hub volunteer, who works in the kitchen, said: “I find volunteering at the Eco Hub deeply satisfying: it blends my culinary skills with my passion for people and the planet. I enjoy working with the supportive, and non-judgemental, people at the Eco Hub.”

Rugby Eco Hub welcomes visitors and volunteers – it can be contacted at [email protected].