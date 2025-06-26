Twin brothers appointed as apprentice carpenters at Persimmon Central

Persimmon Homes has strengthened its’ Central team with the appointment of two new apprentice carpenters.

18 year old twins Rupert and Robert Pantling from Warwick have started work on two of the company’s sites – Newlands Meadows and Moat House Grange – a dual branded Charles Church and Persimmon Homes 445-plot development on Hospital Lane, Bedworth

Commenting on his appointment Rupert said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Persimmon Homes at a time when they have recently secured their 5-star quality rating for a third year running. I am joining a great team and I am particularly looking forward to developing my carpentry skills further and to working on my first site at Newlands Meadows.”

Robert added: “To be gaining first hand experience on site as well as learning my trade at College will be invaluable for my career and I’m really pleased to have this opportunity.”

Patrick Price, Construction Director at Persimmon Homes Central said: “We are delighted that Rupert and Robert have joined the team at an exciting time. We want to actively encourage more motivated and driven apprentices and technical trainees to join us in construction roles and build a successful career at Persimmon.”

Rupert and Robert are both studying for their Level 2 Carpentry and Joinery Apprenticeship Diploma in Site Carpentry at nearby Moreton Morrell College, part of college group WCG.

John Billings, Head of Work Based Learning – Construction said: “In building careers with a leading house builder, their on-site roles will enable carpenters to gain wider experience and develop their skills from college, and I look forward to hearing about both Rupert and Robert’s and future success.

“Through forging positive links across a thriving sector, our learners have the opportunities to work with industry professionals and gain invaluable experience to enhance their future careers.”