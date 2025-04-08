Two apprentice carpenters appointed at Persimmon Central

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Persimmon Homes has strengthened its’ Central team with the appointment of two new apprentice carpenters.

Joe Eddleston, 16 from Kenilworth and Leo Woodbridge, 20 from Warwick have started work on the company’s Persimmon Homes site – Thickthorn Gardens - a 144-plot development on Birches Lane in Kenilworth.

Commenting on his appointment Joe Eddleston said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Persimmon Homes at a time when they have recently maintained their 5-star quality rating for a fourth year running. I am joining a great team and I am particularly looking forward to developing my carpentry skills further and to working on my first site at Thickthorn Gardens.”

Martin Hill, Site Manager at Persimmon Homes Central said: “We are delighted that Joe Eddleston and Leo Woodbridge have joined the team at an exciting time. We want to actively encourage more motivated and driven apprentices and technical trainees to join us in construction roles and build a successful career at Persimmon.”

Left to right: – John Billings, Joe Eddleston, Leo Woodbridge, Ben Mills and Martin Hill

Joe and Leo are both studying for their Level 2 Apprenticeship Diploma in Site Carpentry and Joinery at nearby Moreton Morrell College, part of college group WCG.

John Billings, Head of Work Based Learning – Construction said “Building connections with employers like Persimmon is fantastic, as they offer numerous apprenticeship opportunities each year. This approach will help address the skills shortage we anticipate in the future. Securing an apprenticeship with a reputable employer like Persimmon, who is dedicated to delivering high-quality work, aligns perfectly with the college's mission to help every apprentice reach their full potential. It is also wonderful to see that Joe and Leo's hard work and dedication to their full-time Carpentry course have enabled them to secure apprenticeships and start their careers in the construction industry.

Leo Woodbridge commented: “My ambition is to utilise the training resources Persimmon offers to further develop my skills and knowledge and to build an exciting career in this industry.”