Two Castles Run attracts large field and enthusiastic support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of runners took part in one of Warwickshire’s biggest sporting spectacles, the Two Castles Run, at the weekend.

It was the first time the event, once again sponsored by Leamington law firm Blythe Liggins Solicitors, has been fully booked since the pandemic and runners were rewarded with almost perfect conditions.

Bumper crowds also enjoyed the 40th staging of the renowned run between Warwick and Kenilworth castles on Sunday (June 9) which, once again, lived up to its billing as one of the leading 10k runs in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s race, which had 4,500 places available, was organised by Kenilworth Runners in conjunction with Kenilworth Rotary and Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club.

The 2024 Two Castles Run took place at the weekend.

Race organiser, Richard Clarke from Kenilworth Runners, said: “It was an impressive field of runners and befitting the Two Castles Run as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

“Seeing so many competitors trying their best was a fantastic spectacle and was matched by the support they were given by crowds along the route.”

Callum Hanlon (Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club) was first past the finishing line for the third year in a row, this time finishing in 31m 39s. In second place was Ian Allen (Spa Striders) who finished in 32m 01s, while Andrew Lawrence (Stratford upon Avon AC) came third finishing in 32m 18s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia Bailey (Nuneaton Harriers) was the first woman home in a time of 38m 42s, while second place was claimed by Zara Hadfield (Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club) who completed the course in 40m 07s. Lotta Crofts (Kenilworth Runners) completed the top three with a time of 40m 47s.

It was the 19th year Blythe Liggins was the event’s headline sponsor, with the firm also fielding a squad of 15 runners, as well as providing water station helpers.

Donna Bothamley, head of wills and probate at sponsors Blythe Liggins Solicitors, said: “The Two Castles Run just gets better and better.

“It was a very large of field of runners, which provided great viewing for those who came out to watch and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More importantly though, such a high number of competitors bodes well for the fundraising efforts that helps charities in the local area and further afield.”

The Two Castles Run is staffed entirely by unpaid volunteers and annually raises thousands of pounds for local and national charities.

To see the full results of the Two Castles, visit www.dbmax.co.uk/results.