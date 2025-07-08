Loyal followers of Kineton Amateur Dramatic Society’s [KADS] annual Summer Entertainment evening will go away delighted with a double bill of one act plays on Saturday 12 July.

Morven Bruggenwirth has come up trumps with A Right Pig’s Ear, how to make a drama out of a crisis, which she wrote and directed. Wiggly Piggly was Hatton Toys’ guaranteed best selling soft toy for Christmas, until they found that someone had written a rude slogan on its tummy under its vest...on one million of them.

Morven’s script cleverly took us through a cycle of three repeated locations, with bouncy music moving the plot along briskly. All-plastic-smiles presenters Simon Bates [Dave Candy] and Joanna Cummings [Laura Worrall] discussed the story on daytime television. Dave and Laura were hilarious as the superficially amiable talent whilst sniping at each other with snide personal remarks. In the boardroom, desperate to rescue the Christmas sales, pompous northerner George Hatton [Dave again], MD and owner of the company, was berating his employees. He insisted the PR manager, played by Kyle Lawson, had to put a positive spin on this potential manufacturing disaster.

Talking into a bank of microphones at the press conferences, Kyle portrayed a figure digging himself deeper into holes with numerous faux pas whilst being grilled by journalists [Abbie Croker and Laura]. He even managed to cause a diplomatic incident with France. George thought he could do a better job but managed to inflame the situation with misinterpreted comments.

This was a very cleverly written and directed piece using only four actors, who portrayed their characters expertly, as Morven took a humorous look at a snowballing PR disaster.

In All By Myself Lance [Tom Bruggenwirth] had been shipwrecked for seven years, surrounded by flotsam and jetsam on the beach. He was desperate for human contact, being slowly driven mad by the isolation. However other long-term castaways emerge one by one, much to his initial relief.

His new found companions turned out to be a curse rather than a blessing. Abbie Crocker, Pete Deeley and Gaynor van Dijk added to his frustration as they bickered, and the committee meeting, with minutes and voting, and electing Lance as treasurer even though there was of course no money, was amusing. Tom gave an excellent portrayal of someone becoming increasingly exasperated by his new neighbours and was word perfect considering he had only stepped into the role at very short notice. Lauren Worrell was very accomplished in her role with her mannerisms and jolly hockey sticks persona.

Entry for 12 July by ticket only: https://kineton-amateur-dramatic-society.square.site