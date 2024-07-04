Two males arrested after man suffers facial injuries in Bedworth pub incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two males have been arrested following a violent disorder in Bedworth that left a man with facial injuries.

The incident took place 7.50pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 3) at The Bear and Ragged Staff in King Street.

It was reported that one of the people involved had a knife.

Following the incident a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and possession of a knife. A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

The incident happened in King Street.

Chief Inspector Kris Shore, head of the North Warwickshire Safer Neighbourhood Teams, said: “This was a concerning incident and officers were quickly on the scene.

"Two arrests have been made and we expect to be speaking to other people today about their involvement.

"Following the incident we will have an increased policing presence in the area so if you have any concerns please speak to an officer.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the disorder, especially if they have any footage of it.”