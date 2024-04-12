Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives in Rugby are investigating following a violent confrontation in a Rugby play area.

Three arrests have been made in connection with the incident at Bilton’s Pavilions at 7.55pm on Wednesday (10 April).

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of committing a public order offence and bailed while enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Inspector Jack Zielinski from Rugby Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and there will be an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continue.

“We are appealing for information or video footage from the public to help establish the circumstances. We continue to work to prevent tensions in the community and will deal robustly with any criminal behaviour.”

Information, dash cam footage and door bell footage can be provided to police by going to Tell us something you've seen or heard | Warwickshire Police or calling 101 quoting incident 267 of 10 April 2024.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.