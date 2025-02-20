Two men die in crash on major road near Rugby - police appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men died following a crash near Rugby last night (Wednesday, February 19).

The collision took place at around 9.15pm on the westbound carriageway of the A14 between Junction 1 and the M1 and involved a white Volkswagen Caddy and a HGV lorry.

The passenger in the Volkswagen - a man in his 40s - died at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen - a man in his 20s – is believed to have got out of the vehicle but was sadly killed when he entered the eastbound carriageway.

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men died in a collision.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of either collision or anyone who may have witnessed what happened.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000101208 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”