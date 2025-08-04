Two men have been charged after alleged rape of 12-year-old Nuneaton girl

A second man has been charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton.

Mohammad Kabir, 23, was arrested in Nuneaton on Thursday and charged with kidnap, strangulation and aiding and abetting rape of a girl under 13.

He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (August 2) after the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges and he has been remanded in custody.

He will next appear at Warwick Crown Court on August 26.

Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, was charged with rape on Sunday, July 27, in connection with the same investigation.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “At this stage, we do not believe there to be anyone else involved but we continue to appeal for witnesses who were in the Cheverel Street area between 8.30pm and 9.45pm on Tuesday 22 July and who saw anything of interest to please come forward. We also thank those who have already come forward and helped with our enquiries.

“Any information can be given by calling Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 418 of 22 July 2025.”

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.