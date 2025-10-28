Two Rugby people charged with conspiracy to supply drugs and possession of criminal property

Two Rugby people have charged with conspiracy to supply drugs and possession of criminal property after a major police operation.

Klodjan Plaku, 44, and Manuela Metaj, 33, of Begonia Way, both appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on Friday, October 24, where they were released on conditional bail until their next appearance at Hull Crown Court on November 26.

The operation was supported by colleagues from British Transport Police, Regional Organised Crime Unit, North East Regional Organised Crime Unit, and Warwickshire Police.

