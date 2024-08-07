Two South Warwickshire charities awarded funds by the Lodders Charitable Foundation

The Shakespeare Hospice and Home-Start South Warwickshire were chosen as the LCF’s fundraising beneficiaries for 2024.

Warwickshire charities The Shakespeare Hospice and Home-Start South Warwickshire have received donations from the Lodders Charitable Foundation (LCF) to support their work in the local community.

The LCF was established in 2016 by Stratford-based law firm Lodders and supports regional charities where a real difference can be made. Since its inception, the LCF has donated more than £100,000 to local independent charities.

David Lodder, chairman of the LCF.

In recognition of its 25th anniversary this year, The Shakespeare Hospice has received a donation of £7,500 from the LCF, raised through local fundraising events with additional support from Lodders.

The Shakespeare Hospice cares for patients, their carers and loved ones across South Warwickshire and the surrounding areas. The hospice in Shottery is the hub for its day services, providing a friendly, caring environment and support for those affected by life-limiting illness to access a wide range of services and therapies. Other services provided include hospice at home, children and family support service, adult counselling and transitional care.

Alison Stone, Corporate and Community Fundraiser at The Shakespeare Hospice, said: "Support from our corporate partners is essential in ensuring that The Shakespeare Hospice can meet the growing demand for palliative care and expand our services to those in need. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Lodders Charitable Foundation for their generous support this year. Their commitment enables us to continue providing compassionate care and essential services to our community, especially as we celebrate our 25th anniversary.”

Home-Start South Warwickshire, which was also a beneficiary of last year’s fundraising efforts, has received a £2,500 donation from the LCF. The organisation is a local community network of trained volunteers and expert support helping families with young children through their most challenging times. They help give children the best possible start in life by supporting parents as they grow in confidence, strengthen their relationships with their children and widen their links with the local community.

David Lodder, chairman of the LCF, commented: “The LCF is thrilled to be able to support both the Shakespeare Hospice and Home-Start South Warwickshire this year. Both organisations have a profound, positive impact on our local community as well as the West Midlands as a whole.

“Having delivered compassionate care and support to individuals and their loved ones affected by life-limiting conditions for an incredible 25 years, the Shakespeare Hospice is a shining example of a charity that makes a tangible difference.”

This year’s LCF events programme has included the annual Family Fun Day and Dog Walk in Henley in Arden, and Quiz Night.

On 30 October 2024, the LCF is hosting its annual drinks reception at Stratford’s Castle Fine Art Gallery, which is open to colleagues and friends of the Foundation, as well as volunteers and trustees of the 2024 beneficiaries.

David adds: “Throughout its 240 plus years, Lodders has maintained a commitment to helping the local communities in the towns and cities where we are based, be it through fundraising through the Lodders Charitable Foundation, sponsoring and supporting smaller local charitable causes, or by embedding and adopting a sense of community within our own culture. It has been a great privilege to raise funds for such vital and worthwhile charities in Warwickshire this year.”

Lodders created the Lodders Charitable Foundation (LCF) in 2016 to raise vital financial support and provide help to local charities where it can make a genuine difference.

For more information, visit: www.lodders.co.uk/about-us/lodders-charitable-foundation/