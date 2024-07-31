Two Warwickshire children cycle 157 miles to raise funds for local lifesaving charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two children from Warwickshire have cycled a total of one hundred and fifty-seven miles to raise funds to support the lifesaving missions of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

In 2024 Blake aged ten and Tara aged seven have taken on a coast-to-coast challenge, a total of one hundred and fifty-seven miles along Hadrian’s Cycleway from Workington and over the Pennines to Whitley Bay – raising an amazing total of £1,705 to support the charity’s lifesaving missions.

The children’s fundraising began back in 2021 after seeing the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance land in a playing field while on a family bike ride. They decided to take on the Devon coast-to-coast challenge and raised an amazing £1,248 for the charity.

“We were on a family bike ride in 2021 when we saw the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance land in a playing field. Blake and Tara were really interested and keen to understand more about the charity, so decided to raise funds to support them by cycling the Devon coast-to-coast challenge,” said Tonya Richmond, mother of both Blake and Tara.

“Since that challenge, they have been asking to do another one, so decided to complete Hadrian’s Cycleway in 2024. It was a tough ride for little legs, especially the section over the Pennines, but Blake and Tara embraced the challenge in body and mind and excelled at it.

“They thoroughly enjoyed the experience and we are so proud of them for completing the challenge and raising vital funds for the lifesaving charity,” she added.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crews deliver critical care at road traffic collisions, sports events, medical emergencies – such as cardiac arrest and accidents at home – and other incidents needing expert pre-hospital medical interventions.

Molly Norton, Community Fundraising Relationship Executive said:

“We would like to say a big thank you to Blake and Tara for taking on such a huge challenge to raise funds to support our charity’s lifesaving missions.”

“The vital funds they have raised will ensure our crews are available to provide pre-hospital critical care 24/7, 365 days a year for those who need it most,” she expressed.

To donate to support Blake and Tara’s challenge, please visit: www.justgiving.com/page/tonya-richmond-1714488894837

To fundraise your way for the lifesaving charity, please visit: events.theairambulanceservice.org.uk/local-air-ambulance-diy