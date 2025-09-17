Tyre crisis in Warwick as three in ten cars found illegal

Drivers in Warwick are being warned about the dangers of worn tyres after a safety study revealed that almost a third of cars in the town are running on illegal tyres.

Figures from the TyreCheck 2025 survey by the National Tyre Distributors Association (NTDA) show that 30% of vehicles checked in Warwick were below the 1.6mm legal tread limit — almost four times higher than the UK average of 8%.

Across the country, the study of more than 58,000 vehicles found that nearly 40% of cars were unsafe, either illegal (8%) or “barely legal” (32%) with dangerously reduced grip. By contrast, the safest results were in East England, where fewer than 2% of cars were illegal.

Ian Andrew, Chief Executive of the NTDA, said: “This report should serve as a wake-up call for motorists in Warwick, which is now one of the UK’s tyre danger hotspots. Too many drivers are putting off tyre replacement until the last possible moment – and the result is thousands of unsafe vehicles on local roads every day. Legal doesn’t always mean safe, and lives are being put at risk.”

The NTDA is calling for the legal minimum tread depth to be raised from 1.6mm to 2.0mm, along with tougher enforcement in hotspots and more support for drivers struggling with replacement costs.

Motorists are urged to check their tyres now, because waiting could cost far more than money.