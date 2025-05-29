Tyseley Station looking blooming marvellous thanks to volunteers

Wednesday 21st May, saw West Midlands Railway present their annual ‘Best in Bloom award, given to the station, which features the best floral displays, on their network.

This year, as part of Community Rail Week, the award was presented to the volunteers who look after Tyseley station. These volunteers, from the Friends of Vintage Trains, Vintage Trains and the Friends of the Shakespeare Line help to keep the station looking in top condition, including the beautiful floral displays, which have been recognised by this award. If you are passing through the station, make sure to keep an eye out for the stations floral displays.

One volunteer, Neil Ewart, commented: “The work we do on Tyseley station is all on a voluntary basis and our aim is to enhance the station, such as with our floral displays, for the local community.”

Each station along the Shakespeare Line, between Birmingham and Stratford-upon-Avon has volunteers who help to maintain the stations and when travelling this route you can see their hard work on full display at each station.

A few of the volunteer team who help to maintain Tyseley station with their 'Best in Bloom' Award

If you would like to learn more about the work of the Friends of The Shakespeare Line or join as a volunteer, head to their website - www.friendsl.org.uk/. The Friends of Vintage Trains and Vintage Trains also have volunteer opportunities, for more information on those head to friendsofvt.org.uk/ and vintagetrains.co.uk/.