Tysoe Afternoon Tea raises £1540 for Breast Cancer Now

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of four dedicated women from Tysoe came together to raise an impressive £1,540 for Breast Cancer Now by hosting an afternoon tea in the village on Sunday, August 25th.

The event was spearheaded by Faith Hall, a local resident and breast cancer survivor who discovered she had the disease last year during a routine mammogram. Faith’s journey through diagnosis and treatment inspired her to take action, leading her to organise this event with the goal of raising both awareness and funds for Breast Cancer Now.

Her determination and passion were met with an outpouring of support from the community, with nearly a hundred villagers turning out to contribute to the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees were treated to a sumptuous spread of homemade delicacies, all lovingly crafted by Jen Brown, one of the event’s key organisers and the owner of the local catering company, Catering Angel. The assortment of cakes, pastries, and sandwiches delighted guests, adding a touch of culinary excellence to the afternoon.

Anton Lesser at the afternoon tea event with organiser Faith Hall.

The event was officially opened by Tysoe’s own Anton Lesser, the acclaimed actor known for his roles in Game of Thrones, The Crown, and Star Wars. Anton graciously cut the ceremonial cake, marking the beginning of the afternoon’s festivities.

The success of the event was a true community effort, with Jen, Faith, and their fellow organizers Sharon Welsby and Becky Hancox receiving invaluable support from a large team of volunteers. These volunteers worked tirelessly behind the scenes, ensuring everything ran smoothly—from setting up the venue to organizing the raffle and tombola.

Reflecting on the event, Jen Brown expressed her heartfelt gratitude: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity and support of everyone who helped make this event such a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Raising £1,540 for Breast Cancer Now is a fantastic achievement, and we couldn’t have done it without the help of so many wonderful people—from those who donated raffle and tombola prizes to everyone who came along to support us.

"The response has been incredible, and it’s clear that this cause means so much to our village. We’re already planning to make this an annual event because it’s such a worthwhile cause, and unfortunately, this disease has affected so many lives here in Tysoe.”