Unique Senior Care launches dementia support resources

Unique Senior Care has launched a new set of dementia-focused resources

Award-winning Warwickshire home care provider, Unique Senior Care, has launched a new set of dementia-focused resources, following outstanding client feedback across its regional branches in Q3 of 2025.

Recent satisfaction surveys showed perfect scores in multiple locations, including Coventry and Solihull, with families consistently praising the kindness, consistency, and professionalism of the care team.

“We’re incredibly proud of the trust families place in us,” said Helena Hitchcox, Director of Operations at Unique Senior Care.

“Our teams are trained to support not just the practical side of care, but the emotional reality of living with dementia, for both the person and their family.”

The company’s newly launched dementia support bundle includes free memory cafés across Warwickshire and the West Midlands, a video guide series focused on daily dementia care tips as well as new print and online resources designed to support carers and families tackling the challenges of memory loss and cognitive decline.

This rollout builds on Unique Senior Care’s long-standing commitment to person-centred care and community support. The resources will be shared with local partners, care networks, and online via the company’s advice hub.

The Q3 surveys revealed a recurring theme: the need for emotional reassurance. Families described Unique Senior Care as “a second family” and praised carers for their compassion and understanding. One family member said: “The carers understand my husband’s dementia better than anyone else we’ve met, while other feedback included: “Mum trusts them more than she trusts me now,” and “It’s like having a second family.”

Helena added: “We’re grateful for every piece of feedback we receive. It helps us improve, but it also reminds us why we do this work. People want to feel safe, respected, and cared for. That’s what we’re here to provide.”