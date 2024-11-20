Unprecedented demand for homelessness charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity which has been helping homeless and vulnerable people across Coventry and Warwickshire for more than 50 years has launched an urgent appeal for donations, following an unprecedented demand for its services.

The Coventry Cyrenians has started its Winter Appeal, as figures show the charity is having to turn away hundreds of eligible people needing support, due to a lack of resources.

“We’re facing an unprecedented situation,” said the charity's Chief Executive, Caron Williams.

“Over the last year, about 700 eligible people in need of temporary accommodation have applied for our help. But we don’t have the resources to assist everyone. While we were able to help around a third of those people, unfortunately we had to turn away the rest.”

Volunteers Mike, Nic and Sue at a previous Christmas Day event held by Coventry Cyrenians.

The charity’s Winter Appeal aims to raise thousands of pounds to provide support and shelter for those most in need, including a hot meal, presents and entertainment at a special event hosted by volunteers on Christmas Day.

In the Coventry area, many families and individuals are unable to provide themselves with a hot meal, either through a lack of money or facilities such as a cooker. Almost 9,000 people are signed-up to the local housing register.

Coventry Cyrenians has set up a special Just Giving page for people to donate online: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/wintercampaign2024-25

Caron added: “The cost of living crisis is still having a major impact on people’s lives. Many properties in Coventry are incredibly expensive, considering the level of poverty in the city, which makes it really hard for people to find affordable accommodation.

“We’re determined as a charity to make sure that as many people as possible who need help this winter are kept warm and have a hot meal, especially on Christmas Day."

Among the volunteers at the Methodist Central Hall on Christmas Day will be Sue Sadler, who was helped by Coventry Cyrenians after previously becoming homeless. Sue has been volunteering for several years and is now Head Cook on the big day.

“The Cyrenians helped me when I needed it most,” said Sue. “I enjoy giving something back by making sure that everyone who comes along on Christmas Day enjoys a nice hot meal.”

Another Christmas Day volunteer who is returning to help this year is Rachael Williamson. “There’s no better feeling than seeing the smiles on all the faces and knowing that you’ve contributed to everyone having a great Christmas Day,” said Rachael.

The charity has been providing Christmas Day meals for more than 30 years. Last year, about 120 meals were served-up at the event, along with 60 takeaway meals.

The Lead Co-ordinator of the event is Matt Cattell, who is volunteering for the ninth year. He said: “We’re hoping the Winter Appeal will help to bring some much-needed joy and comfort not only on the big day but throughout the winter.”