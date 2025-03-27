'Unsafe vehicles can injure and kill innocent members of the public': Rugby Police get tough as part of Operation Vouch

Police in Rugby are getting tough on unroadworthy and untaxed vehicles.

Patrols in Benn Ward saw the local Safer Neighbourhood team take to the streets as part of Operation Vouch.

Police detected one illegal E-bike and seized an abandoned vehicle that was being used for anti-social behaviour.

They seized a vehicle for not being taxed, investigated the safeguarding of a vulnerable adult, investigated the cultivation of cannabis, issued one traffic offence report for no insurance, one traffic offence report for an obstructive vehicle and ten advice letters for 13 stationary traffic and document offences.

The vehicle and E-bike were taken off the roads.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “These vehicles are often used to commit further crimes, and the unsafe vehicles can injure and kill innocent members of the public.

“By taking these vehicles off the roads we are helping ensure our community is a safer place to live.

“Another benefit of these foot patrol based operations is that we can detect and deal with other crime and safeguarding issues we notice while inspecting the vehicles.”