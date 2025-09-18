"Unsafe vehicles can injure and kill innocent people": Police seize 11 untaxed cars in Rugby

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 18th Sep 2025, 12:01 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 12:11 BST
Some of the cars that have been taken off the roads in Rugby.
Some of the cars that have been taken off the roads in Rugby.
Police in Rugby have seized unroadworthy and untaxed vehicles to improve safety in the town.

Foot patrols took to the streets in Benn Ward as part of Operation Vouch and found 11 untaxed vehicles.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “These vehicles are often used to commit further crimes, and the unsafe vehicles can injure and kill innocent members of the public.

"By taking these vehicles off the roads we are helping ensure our community is a safer place to live.

“Another benefit of these foot patrol based operations is that we can detect and deal with other crime and safeguarding issues we notice while inspecting the vehicles.”

If you are caught driving without car tax, you could be fined up to £1,000. Despite the harsh penalties, Government data shows that around 1 in 50 vehicles are untaxed.

