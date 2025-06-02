Up 'N' Under at Loft Theatre - A hilarious battle of grit, wit, and dodgy kit

The play follows Arthur, a former professional, who’s tasked with training the Wheatsheaf Arms, a team that’s never won a game and spends more time in the pub than on the pitch. Arthur enlists the help of Hazel, a female fitness guru, to turn the team around.

John Godber is a prolific playwright known for his hits Teechers, Bouncers, and April in Paris. He was the Artistic Director of Hull Truck theatre company for 26 years and early in his appointment, realising that in Hull a ticket to the rugby was probably more popular than to the theatre, he wrote Up ‘n Under to tempt the sports loving locals.

It was a huge hit when it premiered and continues to delight audiences everywhere.

Director Lorna Middleton comments: “Godber’s writing is razor-sharp, blending physical comedy with raw emotion and punchy dialogue. The play barrels forward with high energy and constant laughs, but it’s the characters’ grit, vulnerability, and genuine growth that keep the audience rooting for them.”

Booking information

Up ‘N’ Under runs at the Loft Theatre nightly from Wednesday 11th to Saturday 21st June, except for Monday 16th. Performances begin at 7.30pm, apart from Sunday 15th, when the show starts at 5pm.

Tickets can be booked online at www.lofttheatrecompany.com, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 01926 830 680 (answer phone service).

To take advantage of the Loft’s free ticket offer for theatregoers aged 16-25, either book in advance by emailing [email protected], or obtain your tickets at the Box Office on the night (please bring proof of age).

Individuals or groups requiring accessible tickets, please book by emailing [email protected] with your requirements and contact details. Free tickets for carers are available for patrons who may require personal assistance during their visit.

The Loft Theatre, Leamington Spa

Wednesday 11th - Saturday 21st June 2025

1 . Contributed (L-R) Simon Truscott, Connor Bailey, Harrison Horsley, Charlie Longman, Rosie Pankhurst Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed (L-R) Harrison Horsley, Rosie Pankhurst, Connor Bailey, Simon Truscott, Charlie Longman, Mark Roberts Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed (L-R) Charlie Longman, Simon Truscott, Harrison Horsley (legs), Rosie Pankhurst, Connor Bailey, . Photo: Submitted