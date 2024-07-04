Update: Missing Warwickshire boy has been found safe and well
Police are trying to find a missing Warwickshire teenager who may have a head injury.
A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found by Warwickshire Police.
The young teenager was last seen in Bedworth last night (July 3) and had connections with Warwick.
He left before paramedics could check his head injury.
Police put out an appeal today (Thursday July 4) – and within hours they confirmed he had been found safe and well.
“Thank you for sharing our appeal to find a 14-year-old boy,” said Warwickshire Police.
