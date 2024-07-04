Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are trying to find a missing Warwickshire teenager who may have a head injury.

A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found by Warwickshire Police.

The young teenager was last seen in Bedworth last night (July 3) and had connections with Warwick.

He left before paramedics could check his head injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

Police put out an appeal today (Thursday July 4) – and within hours they confirmed he had been found safe and well.