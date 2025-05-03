US Rotarians visit Warwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick Rotarians renewed ties of Friendship when six members of the Rotary Club of Warwick at City Centre, Newport News, Virginia, USA came to visit.

Warwick County, Virginia was established in 1634 by the 2nd Earl of Warwick who started tobacco farms there, later it became part of Newport News, the world’s largest shipyard. Rotarians had visited each others clubs in 1997, and wanted to re-connect.

After a tour of the town in glorious weather, visitors arrived at the Lord Leycester Hospital for lunch where Master Heidi Meyer showed them the Elizabethan Guild Hall. In the afternoon they visited Warwick Castle, hearing more about the Earls of Warwick and watching the falcon show.

The Rotary Club in Newport News was chartered in 1945, making this their 80th year – Warwick UK club is also 60 years old this year, and the visitors discovered many similarities to their colleagues in UK. Both clubs marshal marathons, and run food festivals raising money to help their communities! The US club founded the Virginia Living Museum where they meet. Past President Jennifer Daknis who led the US team hopes the two clubs can collaborate on a joint project overseas, and was shown a planter in Market Square referring to the two clubs twinning.

US visitors listen to a Brother at Lord Leycester Hospital, Warwick

After a final day visiting Stratford on Avon, Rotarians and friends came together for dinner at Guys Cliffe House, sharing common interests and making presentations. Warwick Mayor Cllr Dave Skinner observed that Warwick Priory had in fact been taken brick by brick over to Virginia in the 1920s! The two clubs signed a “twinning” certificate and plan to make a return visit to Virginia in the future.

Concluding the evening President Dick Dixon said the exchange represented the best of Rotary – fellowship, global understanding, and shared service. We are delighted to have renewed the bond between our clubs and look forward to working together.