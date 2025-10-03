Vacancies and careers advice on offer at West Midlands jobs fair

Dozens of businesses and organisations will promote vacancies at the next Coventry Jobs Fair

Coventry Building Society Arena will once again open its doors to hundreds of jobseekers for a jobs event that will bring together some of the region’s most respected employers and organisations.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coventry Jobs Fair, which will run from 10am to 1pm on Friday, October 24, is expected to welcome around 700 people eager to explore new career opportunities, training options and support services.

Twenty-five exhibitors are already confirmed, spanning sectors as diverse as finance, education, public services, logistics and specialist industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exhibitors include Coventry Building Society, Coventry University, Royal Mail, Coventry City Council, TBL Fire Protection, West Midlands Police and Penderels Trust. Each will be on hand to showcase current vacancies, offer career advice and connect directly with potential applicants.

Jobs Fairs at the Arena are staged every three months and have grown in popularity with both employers and jobseekers, who can get tips on how to improve their CV, interview skills and build confidence.

The events are free to attend and provide a welcoming environment for people at all stages of their employment journey, whether they are seeking their first role, returning to the workplace or aiming to progress in their current profession.

Sean Heppinstall, Head of Operations at Job Fairs by The Bridge, which organises the event, said: “Our goal with the Coventry Jobs Fair is to bring people and opportunities together in a simple, accessible way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to see so many leading employers committed to meeting jobseekers face-to-face and showcasing what they have to offer.

“Whether you’re just starting out, changing careers or looking for a fresh challenge, this event is designed to give you the confidence, connections and information to take your next step.”

Jenni Ford, Director of Sales and Marketing at Coventry Building Society Arena, said: “We are proud to host events that make such a practical difference to our communities.

“Jobs Fairs create a valuable platform for employers to meet talent face-to-face, while giving jobseekers a unique chance to explore a wide variety of opportunities in one place. With so many organisations represented, there really is something for everyone.”

For tickets to the Fair, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/coventry-jobs-fair-tickets-972092884987?aff=website