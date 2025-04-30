VE Day celebrations with Arts Uplift’s Ageing Well programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwickshire-based not for profit organisation Arts Uplift will be opening its doors to their three Ageing Well arts groups to celebrate VE day in May. They will be offering music to movement workshops at Kenilworth library, arts and crafts at The Old Meeting United Reformed Church in Bedworth and arts and crafts at Galanos Hub in Southam.

Join professional artists Kath Kimber McTiffen, Jesss Hartshorn and Aish Kallapiran for these fun accessible workshops (dementia friendly) and see what it's all about. Come and enjoy yourself along with some VE day music, refreshments and cake! If you don’t want to join in just come along for a cuppa and a chat.

Wednesday, 7 May, Bedworth — 10.30am to 12 noon; All ages welcome, donations welcome

Friday, 9 May, Kenilworth — 10.45am to 12.15pm; All ages welcome

Monday, 12 May, Southam — 10.30am to 12 noon; Adults only

Jenny Davis Executive Director of Arts Uplift says: “There is so much evidence to show that music and arts have a big part to play in helping people - including those with dementia - to live happy and fulfilled lives. It’s also great for breathing, posture, mental stimulation and hand dexterity as well as being hugely enjoyable and we are celebrating VE day. What's not to like?”

Booking is essential as places are limited. Please contact: www.artsuplift.co.uk/ageing-well/

Email: [email protected] or Call: 01926 504212

