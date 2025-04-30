VE Day celebrations with Arts Uplift’s Ageing Well programme

By Jenny Davis
Contributor
Published 30th Apr 2025, 09:15 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 09:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Warwickshire-based not for profit organisation Arts Uplift will be opening its doors to their three Ageing Well arts groups to celebrate VE day in May. They will be offering music to movement workshops at Kenilworth library, arts and crafts at The Old Meeting United Reformed Church in Bedworth and arts and crafts at Galanos Hub in Southam.

Join professional artists Kath Kimber McTiffen, Jesss Hartshorn and Aish Kallapiran for these fun accessible workshops (dementia friendly) and see what it's all about. Come and enjoy yourself along with some VE day music, refreshments and cake! If you don’t want to join in just come along for a cuppa and a chat.

Wednesday, 7 May, Bedworth — 10.30am to 12 noon; All ages welcome, donations welcome

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friday, 9 May, Kenilworth — 10.45am to 12.15pm; All ages welcome

Two older people celebrating VE DayTwo older people celebrating VE Day
Two older people celebrating VE Day

Monday, 12 May, Southam — 10.30am to 12 noon; Adults only

Jenny Davis Executive Director of Arts Uplift says: “There is so much evidence to show that music and arts have a big part to play in helping people - including those with dementia - to live happy and fulfilled lives. It’s also great for breathing, posture, mental stimulation and hand dexterity as well as being hugely enjoyable and we are celebrating VE day. What's not to like?”

Booking

Booking is essential as places are limited. Please contact: www.artsuplift.co.uk/ageing-well/

Two older ladies enjoying VE DayTwo older ladies enjoying VE Day
Two older ladies enjoying VE Day

Email: [email protected] or Call: 01926 504212

Further information

Please visit: www.artsuplift.co.uk/ageing-well/

Related topics:BedworthWarwickshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice