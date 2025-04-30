VE Day celebrations with Arts Uplift’s Ageing Well programme
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Join professional artists Kath Kimber McTiffen, Jesss Hartshorn and Aish Kallapiran for these fun accessible workshops (dementia friendly) and see what it's all about. Come and enjoy yourself along with some VE day music, refreshments and cake! If you don’t want to join in just come along for a cuppa and a chat.
Wednesday, 7 May, Bedworth — 10.30am to 12 noon; All ages welcome, donations welcome
Friday, 9 May, Kenilworth — 10.45am to 12.15pm; All ages welcome
Monday, 12 May, Southam — 10.30am to 12 noon; Adults only
Jenny Davis Executive Director of Arts Uplift says: “There is so much evidence to show that music and arts have a big part to play in helping people - including those with dementia - to live happy and fulfilled lives. It’s also great for breathing, posture, mental stimulation and hand dexterity as well as being hugely enjoyable and we are celebrating VE day. What's not to like?”
Booking
Booking is essential as places are limited. Please contact: www.artsuplift.co.uk/ageing-well/
Email: [email protected] or Call: 01926 504212
Further information
Please visit: www.artsuplift.co.uk/ageing-well/