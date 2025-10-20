Vehicle seized after police check 84 cars and vans in Rugby as part of crime crackdown
As part of the national crackdown on vehicle related theft under Operation Alliance II, officers from Rugby Town North SNT—PCSO 8849 Dosanjh , PCSO 8831, and PC 2061 Bonsor —were out on proactive patrol in the Benn Area, focusing on vehicle security and public reassurance.
While most were locked and safe, six vehicles were found left insecure, posing a risk for opportunistic theft.
A spokesman for Rugby Police, said: “One vehicle was identified with no valid tax, MOT, or insurance.
“This vehicle was seized on the spot, reinforcing our commitment to keeping uninsured and unsafe vehicles off the road.
“But it wasn’t just about enforcement—it was about engagement. Officers spoke directly with vehicle owners and connected with members of the public, offering crime prevention advice and reinforcing community confidence.
"Their visible presence was met with appreciation and support.”