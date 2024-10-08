Very accident prone dog is back to long walks again after treatment from physiotherapist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An accident prone-pup who was feeling sore after two operations on her legs is now back to enjoying long walks again thanks to a veterinary physiotherapist.

Tetley came to live with Steph Palmer at her home in Ettington after failing as a gun dog, and the enthusiastic dog soon showed why, getting into bumps and scrapes galore due to her reckless behaviour.

At that time she was just over two years-old, but Steph was always at the vets with Tetley getting her treated for wounds including scratches and cuts after her rambunctious activities.

Over time this led to more serious mishaps, and the clumsy, bouncy pooch managed to rupture the cruciate ligament in one of her hind limbs when she was just three years-old.

(Left) David Mason who treated Tetley and (centre top) Steph and Tetley enjoying life

Surgery and recovery lasted two years, but then it happened again, with Tetley undergoing surgery to the other back leg for the same problem.

Retired radiographer Steph said: "She has always been completely reckless and it has always seemed like we were at the vets every week for something or other, she is really accident prone.

"By the time she reached eight years-old, poor Tetley was really struggling with stiffness and arthritis due to her activities and injuries, and we knew that we needed to get her some help."

Tetley was originally prescribed hydrotherapy, and Steph found physiotherapist David Mason, who started working with the dog.

David is a highly skilled veterinary physiotherapist, who trains others at The Academy of Veterinary Physiotherapy, sharing his skills with the next generation of the profession.

The expert assessed Tetley and she now attends his surgery in Fenny Compton, Warwickshire for regular massages and physiotherapy sessions, which have given her a new lease of life.

Working with David has led to a massive improvement in Tetley's well-being, and she is now enjoying walks in the countryside with Steph once again.

She said: "Tetley views the sessions like a treat and absolutely loves them, she's now much less lame, more mobile and is not as stiff when she gets up. We are back to normal walking too and I have seen a marked increase in her happiness as a result.

"She is not quite as reckless these days but she's happy, which is the main thing."

She added: "It is so good to hear that David is teaching others through the Academy of Veterinary Physiotherapy. We have been to the practice when he has had students in and it's clear they are getting a great experience, he explains everything to them and asks them lots of questions."

The Academy of Veterinary Physiotherapy is a unique learning pathway which trains the next generation of veterinary physiotherapists without the need for university. The iPET Network's RAMP and IRVAP accredited qualification pathway enables students to start work in some aspects of practice from as little as nine months in, meaning that they can earn as they learn.

Wendy Vaughan, founder of the Academy of Veterinary Physiotherapy, said: "I am extremely proud to have experienced practitioners such as David teaching as part of my team at the Academy, giving those that wish to pursue a career in veterinary physiotherapy the very best education and support."

To find out more about the Academy of Veterinary Physiotherapy go to www.academyvetphys.com