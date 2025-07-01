Vibrant Thai festival at Warwick racecourse draws crowds for sunny weekend of traditional entertainment and cultural exchange

20 years after the Tsunami, the Rotary club welcomed crowds to Warwick racecourse for their annual festival.

Mayor of Warwick Cllr Jackie D'Arcy and Rotary President Jon Wassall welcomed our Thai visitors to town on a hot and sunny weekend. MP Matt Western, recently appointed as HM Trade Envoy also came along to meet traders.

Magic of Thailand Festivals brought all the stalls and entertainers to the racecourse and after the Buddhist monks had blessed the proceedings, the entertainment began.

Thai food and Singha beer went down well accompanied by a programme of Traditional dancing, Ladyboys and Muay Thai boxing, with clothing and spices, and massages doing a brisk trade.

Thai traders give gifts to Buddhist Monks

Rotary are grateful to the racecourse for providing their facilities and to Startin Kia and Warwick Castle for sponsorship. 2nd Warwick Sea scouts helped park the cars for donations to their funds.

Organiser Alan Bailey said it was good to re-kindle our friendships with Thailand and raise funds for our charities.