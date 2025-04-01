Victim threatened with baton before Brownsover skate park robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in Brownsover.

At around 3am on Monday, March 3, the victim was followed by a man as he walked in Leicester Road, past Tesco.

He entered Hollowell Skate Park via the entrance in Boughton Road.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “It’s there that the suspect reportedly threatened him with what looked like a baton before taking his black, North Face backpack.

The robbery took place in the park. Picture: Google Street View.

“The suspect is described as a skinny, man in his twenties from a mixed ethnic background, around 6’2” tall with a Caribbean accent.

“He was wearing a white balaclava and a grey Nike tracksuit.”

Telephone l101 giving incident number 25 of March 3 if you know anything.

