Victim threatened with baton before Brownsover skate park robbery
At around 3am on Monday, March 3, the victim was followed by a man as he walked in Leicester Road, past Tesco.
He entered Hollowell Skate Park via the entrance in Boughton Road.
A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “It’s there that the suspect reportedly threatened him with what looked like a baton before taking his black, North Face backpack.
“The suspect is described as a skinny, man in his twenties from a mixed ethnic background, around 6’2” tall with a Caribbean accent.
“He was wearing a white balaclava and a grey Nike tracksuit.”
Telephone l101 giving incident number 25 of March 3 if you know anything.