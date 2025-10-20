Victoria Manor Care Home makes residents’ wishes come true with trip to London

HC-One’s Victoria Manor Care Home in Coventry, West Midlands, recently fulfilled the wishes of three of its residents with an unforgettable day trip to London. Following requests raised during a residents’ meeting, the residents expressed their desire to see London’s iconic sights, including the Changing of the Guard.

Accompanied by three staff members including Katie Becker, Activities Coordinator, Tina Booton, Home Manager and Alyisha Campbell, Deputy Manager and a family member, Diane Kimberley, the group set off on an early morning train, eagerly anticipating the adventure.

Once in London, they enjoyed a sightseeing cruise down the Thames, explored the city’s famous landmarks, and treated themselves to lunch and shopping – finishing the day with a classic burger and chips.

Activity Co-Ordinator Katie Becker shared: “We did a countdown to London, and everyone was really excited. Seeing the joy on their faces throughout the day was truly rewarding.”

Home Manager Tina Booton added: “Mary asked if she could go again because she couldn’t remember the last time she had so much fun. Jean said: ‘It’s been amazing. A fantastic day’ and Margaret simply said, ‘It was incredible.’ Moments like these remind us why making our residents’ wishes come true is so important.”

Victoria Manor Care Home continues to create memorable experiences for its residents, putting their happiness and wellbeing at the heart of everything they do.