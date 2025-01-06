Villagers rescued by boat after floods cause chaos across Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wolston residents have been rescued by boat after severe flooding in the village.

Weather warnings remain in force across Warwickshire by today (Monday) with flooding on some roads up to six foot deep.

Bretford Bridge, Wolston Fosse Way and Lawford bridge are all closed this morning and there’s also flooding in Withybrook.

Wolston Parish Council issued an appeal for help.

Chaos on the roads in Rugby villages. Picture: Floodwatch4x4-UK

A spokesman said: "Residents of Brook Street are having to be evacuated by boat.

"If anyone has any blankets or warm clothing could you please take them to the Baptist Church or 59 Meadow Road.”

Kym-Lee McCullough, who runs a business in Rugby, said: “It’s my first day back and I’ve just had to reschedule all my clients because of the floods.

“The puddles are so much deeper than they look.”

Motorists should avoid the skew bridge at Coventry Road/Rugby Road.

An alert from Floodwatch4x4-UK said: “It’s completely flooded and impassable even to 4x4’s.

“The water is now six foot deep and rising.”

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the River Swift at Rugby.

The flood warning area is River Swift at Rugby, including Brownsover Road, Swift Park and Leicester Road Retail Park.

There is also a flood alert for the Avon and Leam.

To see weather alerts, flood warnings and river levels follow the links at https://www.rugby.gov.uk/w/disruption-and-emergencies.

