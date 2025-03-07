Villagers stumped as wrong tree gets the chop in Dunchurch

A tree in Dunchurch was wrongly given the chop this week, leaving concerned villagers stumped.

Dunchurch Parish Council asked contractors to remove one tree due to safety concerns.

But a second tree on The Green was also cut by workers.

Paul Waller, who lives in the village, said: "It was disappointing that the safety plan partially failed with the removal of the wrong tree, but it does increase the options for the eventual location of the replacement. I hope with a nod to the past.

Contractors at work in Dunchurch. Picture: Paul Waller.

"I don't understand why the parish council have taken up the care and costs associated with these trees from Warwickshire County Council. Perhaps a planting plan could follow that of past days, of single straight line away from buildings."

Becky Maoudis, Parish Clerk & RFO at Dunchurch Parish Council, said: “Dunchurch Parish Council is deeply saddened by the unintended removal of a second tree in the village.

“While the removal of one tree was planned due to safety concerns, a second tree was mistakenly felled by the contractors. They have acknowledged their error and have taken full responsibility for the mistake.

“To rectify the situation, the contractors will be applying for the necessary planning permission from Rugby Borough Council and will replace the tree at no cost to the parish council.”

The replacement tree will be planted in October/November as a root-ball tree.

“It will be carefully chosen to suit the local environment,” Becky added.

“The Parish Council understands how important the village’s trees and green spaces are to the community and shares the disappointment felt by residents. We remain committed to protecting and enhancing Dunchurch’s natural environment and appreciate the community’s patience as we work to restore what has been lost.”

A spokesperson for Rugby Borough Council said: “We granted permission for works to a red oak tree within the conservation area in Dunchurch, due to a fungal infection around its base.

“The contractor undertaking the works on behalf of the Parish Council misread his work sheet and also partially felled another tree. We believe this error to be a mistake and not malicious.

“We are meeting on site for the operator to explain what happened in full, and also to set out our expectations for replacement trees.”