Visitor economy champions recognised at 2025 West Midlands Tourism Awards
Tourism businesses from across the region – including Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Ironbridge, Leamington Spa, Market Drayton, Shipston-on-Stour, Shrewsbury and Warwick – emerged victorious in categories such as “Experience of the Year”, “International Tourism Award” and “Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award”.
The ceremony was hosted by radio, TV and sports broadcaster Amber Sandhu, with entertainment provided by B:Music Young Performers and music group W!RED. The awards were organised by the West Midlands Growth Company, the region’s lead for the West Midlands Destination Development Partnership.
Sharon Thompson, Deputy Mayor of the West Midlands, the keynote speaker at the ceremony, said:
“This is an important evening in the West Midlands’ events calendar to pay tribute to the wonderful tourism champions who have a direct impact on the positive way that the region is perceived.
“More than 145 million people visit the West Midlands each year, enjoying our magical cultural attractions, fantastic culinary settings and memorable business and sporting events offer. Crucially, too, tourism supports more than 143,000 jobs, offering inclusive growth and development opportunities for those who work hard to succeed.
“I was pleased and honoured to raise a glass to all of the great supporters of our visitor economy – all of whom are working hard to ensure that tourism remains one of the region’s success stories.”
Gold and silver winners from this year’s regional event automatically qualify for the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, to be held in Brighton in June, where West Midlands successes will be shortlisted for national prizes. At the 2024 ceremony, Telford International (gold, Business Events Venue of the Year); Warwick Conferences (silver, Business Events Venue of the Year); and Cotswolds Distillery (silver, Small Visitor Attraction of the Year) were all recognised nationally.
The 2025 West Midlands Tourism Awards took place during English Tourism Week (14-23 March), a nationwide initiative to highlight tourism’s importance to local communities and economies. The weeklong celebration promotes the innovation, quality and range of products and services on offer to boost domestic breaks.
Tourism is one of England’s largest and most valuable sectors, supporting hundreds of thousands of businesses, employing 2.6 million people and generating about £71.6 billion annually for the economy in domestic visitor spending.
West Midlands Tourism Awards 2025 winners:
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
St Mary's Guildhall- Gold
The British Motor Museum - Silver
Birmingham Hippodrome - Bronze
Experience of the Year
National SEA LIFE Centre Birmingham - VIP Otter Experience - Gold
Go Cotswolds - Cotswolds in a Day Tour - Silver
Grain & Glass - A World of Whisky - Bronze
Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year
Ironbridge View Townhouse - Gold
Alscot Estate - Silver
Marrington Escapes - Bronze
Kington Grange - Highly Commended
New Tourism Business of the Year
Kington Grange - Gold
Hotel Indigo Coventry - Silver
The Weird Walk of Warwick- Bronze
Tourism Event/Festival of the Year
Shrewsbury Food Festival - Gold
Streets of Cov - Silver
Birmingham Weekender - Bronze
The 40th Birmingham Jazz & Blues Festival - Highly Commended
Café/Coffee Shop of the Year
Gilks' Garage Café - Gold
The Two Mugs - Silver
Baxter Baristas @ Jordan Well - Bronze
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
Grain & Glass - Gold
St Mary's Guildhall - Silver
Sabrina Tours Ltd. - Bronze
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year
Riverside Cabins - Gold
School Farm Holidays - Silver
International Tourism Award
St Mary's Guildhall - Gold
Coventry Transport Museum - Silver
Coventry Cathedral - Bronze
Small Serviced Accommodation Provider of the Year
Goldstone Hall Hotel and Gardens - Gold
Achill Guest House and Spa - Silver
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
Black Country Living Museum - Gold
Ikon Gallery - Silver
Shakespeare's Birthplace - Bronze
Alderford Lake - Highly Commended
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award
Riverside Cabins - Gold
Conference Aston - Silver
The Grand Hotel Birmingham - Bronze
Business Events Venue of the Year
The Eastside Rooms - Gold
Coventry Building Society Arena - Silver
thestudio... - Bronze
Conference Aston - Highly Commended
Restaurant of the Year
The Bower House - Gold
Orelle - Silver
Fazenda Birmingham - Bronze
Brightsmith on the Water at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole - Highly Commended
Large Hotel of the Year
Mallory Court Hotel & Spa - Gold
The Grand Hotel Birmingham - Silver
Moxy Birmingham NEC - Bronze