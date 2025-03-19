Visitor economy champions recognised at 2025 West Midlands Tourism Awards

The best venues, experiences and events from across the West Midlands visitor economy have been honoured at the 2025 West Midlands Tourism Awards, with 15 winners crowned at the annual celebration of the sector at Edgbaston Stadium (Tuesday 18 March).

Tourism businesses from across the region – including Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Ironbridge, Leamington Spa, Market Drayton, Shipston-on-Stour, Shrewsbury and Warwick – emerged victorious in categories such as “Experience of the Year”, “International Tourism Award” and “Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award”.

The ceremony was hosted by radio, TV and sports broadcaster Amber Sandhu, with entertainment provided by B:Music Young Performers and music group W!RED. The awards were organised by the West Midlands Growth Company, the region’s lead for the West Midlands Destination Development Partnership.

Sharon Thompson, Deputy Mayor of the West Midlands, the keynote speaker at the ceremony, said:

West Midlands Tourism Awards 2025

“This is an important evening in the West Midlands’ events calendar to pay tribute to the wonderful tourism champions who have a direct impact on the positive way that the region is perceived.

“More than 145 million people visit the West Midlands each year, enjoying our magical cultural attractions, fantastic culinary settings and memorable business and sporting events offer. Crucially, too, tourism supports more than 143,000 jobs, offering inclusive growth and development opportunities for those who work hard to succeed.

“I was pleased and honoured to raise a glass to all of the great supporters of our visitor economy – all of whom are working hard to ensure that tourism remains one of the region’s success stories.”

Gold and silver winners from this year’s regional event automatically qualify for the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, to be held in Brighton in June, where West Midlands successes will be shortlisted for national prizes. At the 2024 ceremony, Telford International (gold, Business Events Venue of the Year); Warwick Conferences (silver, Business Events Venue of the Year); and Cotswolds Distillery (silver, Small Visitor Attraction of the Year) were all recognised nationally.

Edgbaston Stadium - host venue for the West Midlands Tourism Awards 2025

The 2025 West Midlands Tourism Awards took place during English Tourism Week (14-23 March), a nationwide initiative to highlight tourism’s importance to local communities and economies. The weeklong celebration promotes the innovation, quality and range of products and services on offer to boost domestic breaks.

Tourism is one of England’s largest and most valuable sectors, supporting hundreds of thousands of businesses, employing 2.6 million people and generating about £71.6 billion annually for the economy in domestic visitor spending.

West Midlands Tourism Awards 2025 winners:

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

Cllr Sharon Thompson, Deputy Mayor of the West Midlands

St Mary's Guildhall- Gold

The British Motor Museum - Silver

Birmingham Hippodrome - Bronze

Experience of the Year

West Midlands Tourism Awards 2025 - the winners

National SEA LIFE Centre Birmingham - VIP Otter Experience - Gold

Go Cotswolds - Cotswolds in a Day Tour - Silver

Grain & Glass - A World of Whisky - Bronze

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year

Ironbridge View Townhouse - Gold

Alscot Estate - Silver

Marrington Escapes - Bronze

Kington Grange - Highly Commended

New Tourism Business of the Year

Kington Grange - Gold

Hotel Indigo Coventry - Silver

The Weird Walk of Warwick- Bronze

Tourism Event/Festival of the Year

Shrewsbury Food Festival - Gold

Streets of Cov - Silver

Birmingham Weekender - Bronze

The 40th Birmingham Jazz & Blues Festival - Highly Commended

Café/Coffee Shop of the Year

Gilks' Garage Café - Gold

The Two Mugs - Silver

Baxter Baristas @ Jordan Well - Bronze

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Grain & Glass - Gold

St Mary's Guildhall - Silver

Sabrina Tours Ltd. - Bronze

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Riverside Cabins - Gold

School Farm Holidays - Silver

International Tourism Award

St Mary's Guildhall - Gold

Coventry Transport Museum - Silver

Coventry Cathedral - Bronze

Small Serviced Accommodation Provider of the Year

Goldstone Hall Hotel and Gardens - Gold

Achill Guest House and Spa - Silver

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

Black Country Living Museum - Gold

Ikon Gallery - Silver

Shakespeare's Birthplace - Bronze

Alderford Lake - Highly Commended

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

Riverside Cabins - Gold

Conference Aston - Silver

The Grand Hotel Birmingham - Bronze

Business Events Venue of the Year

The Eastside Rooms - Gold

Coventry Building Society Arena - Silver

thestudio... - Bronze

Conference Aston - Highly Commended

Restaurant of the Year

The Bower House - Gold

Orelle - Silver

Fazenda Birmingham - Bronze

Brightsmith on the Water at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole - Highly Commended

Large Hotel of the Year

Mallory Court Hotel & Spa - Gold

The Grand Hotel Birmingham - Silver

Moxy Birmingham NEC - Bronze