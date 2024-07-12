Visual communication student from Rugby is presented with prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A visual communication student who has secured five university offers after being predicted top grades in her course has been presented with a prestigious award.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Cerchez, who is originally from Moldova and now lives Rugby, has been announced as Royal Leamington Spa College’s Student of the Year for 2024.

She was also named Creative Arts and Media Student of the Year at the college, which is part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria, aged 20, was presented the awards at the annual WCG Student Awards ceremony, which saw students from across the college group’s Warwickshire sites recognised for their achievements across a wide range of courses.

Victoria Cerchez has been announced as Royal Leamington Spa College’s Student of the Year for 2024

She was praised by her tutors for being a talented, highly creative, intelligent and hard-working student who is due to complete her course with three Distinction* grades.

Victoria said: “I wasn’t expecting to win Student of the Year, it was a complete surprise but I’m very grateful.

“I’ve always liked art since I was a child and I know that graphic design is currently very popular, so I thought that would be good for me as I like both art and digital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really like the college, it feels like a very creative environment and I’ve really enjoyed my studies.

“Doing live projects and working with real clients has really improved my design skills. My tutors have also always been supportive and introduced me to new skills – they’ve been amazing.

“I’m now going on to study graphic design at Manchester Metropolitan University, and I hope to go on to work in the creative industry.”

Andrew Brazier, Head of Department for Creative Arts and Media at Royal Leamington Spa College, said: “Victoria possesses a natural ability for design and consistently creates stylish work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She moved to the UK from Moldova as a teen with limited English language skills, but her hard work and determination has seen her thrive in everything she’s done since joining WCG.

“Victoria has a very good eye for detail and excellent presentation skills. She is articulate and she is able to express her ideas and development in a considered and engaging manner and is a very deserving winner of the Student of the Year award.”

The WCG Student Awards ceremony was held at Warwick Trident College, and saw students of the college, Royal Leamington Spa College, Rugby College and Moreton Morrell College recognised for their achievements.

Award-winning event host and BBC broadcaster Dave Sharpe was master of ceremonies on the evening and announced the award winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Philpott, Assistant Principal at WCG and Rugby College director, addressed guests at the ceremony and highlighted a range of experiences and initiatives carried out by students at the four colleges over the last year.

Guy Thomas, Deputy College Director of Royal Leamington Spa College, said: “It was a fantastic evening and the chance to celebrate our students and all of the amazing achievements they have made throughout the academic year.

“I would like to congratulate Victoria on being named 2024 Student of the Year at Royal Leamington Spa College. She is an incredibly talented individual, and I’m sure she will succeed at university and beyond.”

To find out more about studying at WCG, visit www.wcg.ac.uk/study.