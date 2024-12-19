Viva Strath Vegas! Christmas lights spread seasonal smiles in Rugby

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Dec 2024, 14:15 BST
Updated 19th Dec 2024, 14:38 BST

Families have been meeting some scary looking characters in Rugby.

The theme for this year’s annual festive fundraiser, held by Hillmorton Vale Residents’ Association, was Christmas scarecrows.

Organisers would like to thank the 150 guests who turned out in the cold to enjoy the light up ceremony.

Paul Randle, of Hillmorton Vale Residents’ Association, said: “Residents of Strath Close – now known as Strath Vagus - and the Moat Farm Estate decorate their houses for Christmas every year.

Families meet Father Christmas at the lights switch-on. Picture: Vicky Michael.placeholder image
Families meet Father Christmas at the lights switch-on. Picture: Vicky Michael.

“Visitors got to meet Santa and his elves. It was a really lovely way to start Christmas.”

The celebration raises money for charities including Mind, Macmillan and Warwickshire Air Ambulance. It also helps maintain the cost of the old school field, which is now the responsbility of the association.

