Volunteer Recognition Events - Warwickshire 2025
Once again, we will be joining forces with a number of local authority partners and businesses to celebrate volunteers across Warwickshire.
We are celebrating all volunteers and every individual or group nominated will receive recognition at the event. The categories for recognition will be decided by the Volunteer Coordinator, ensuring that each volunteer's unique contributions are acknowledged in the best possible way.
If you know of an individual or group of volunteers who have made a significant impact — whether it’s through running community projects, supporting local causes, or simply giving their time to help others — we invite you to nominate them for recognition.
To nominate an individual or a group, simply complete a brief online form explaining why you believe they deserve recognition. This is an opportunity to honour the incredible work being done in our communities.
Nomination Form 2025 - forms.office.com/e/uTnJ3rAv11
The closing date for nominations is Friday, 9th May 2025, so don’t delay—submit your nominations today!
We look forward to celebrating the dedication and passion of our volunteers and acknowledging their amazing contributions.