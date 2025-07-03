Volunteers needed in Warwickshire to help the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal

The Royal British Legion (RBL) is looking for new volunteers to help run its annual Poppy Appeal in Warwickshire to raise vital funds to help support veterans and the Armed Forces community, who have served and sacrificed for their country.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity, which organises the Poppy Appeal every October and November, relies on more than 3,500 dedicated volunteers to help deliver the appeal across the UK each year. In the build up to this year’s appeal, the RBL are asking people living near the county if they could spare some time to volunteer for the charity, in areas such as Rugby, Coventry, Warwick, Bedworth, Tysoe and Bidford-on-Avon.

Claire Elliston, the Poppy Appeal Manager for the Royal British Legion in Warwickshire, said: “We would encourage anyone who is interested in volunteering for the Poppy Appeal to get in touch with us to find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are looking for a more active part in the Appeal, we would love to have you as a Poppy Appeal Organiser. This role is crucial to delivering the Appeal in the county and includes distributing poppy boxes, organising a team of dedicated volunteers, and counting money. You will be fully supported in the role, including receiving training before the Poppy Appeal.

RBL Poppy

“If you are well organised with excellent time management, capable of leading a small team, able to build key relationships and have strong verbal and written communications, a Poppy Appeal Organiser role may be perfect for you. Volunteering is a great way to meet new people, support your community and build your skills.”

The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal is the charity’s largest fundraising campaign and takes place every year in the run up to Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday. The money raised makes a vital difference to people in the Armed Forces community, providing expert advice and practical support, whatever the need, whenever it’s needed.

After 26 years in the army, including operational tours in Bosnia and Iraq, veteran Baz Seymour was diagnosed with complex trauma PTSD. This was compounded when he suffered a stroke whilst out running in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baz, 48, said: “The Royal British Legion were there for me, they sent me to their Battle Back Centre where I did loads of activities such as archery, canoeing, rafting, things you never get the chance to do normally. But it was mainly about meeting like-minded people and rediscovering the camaraderie I had enjoyed in service.

Poppy Appeal

“Without the work of the RBL’s volunteers and collectors during the Poppy Appeal, this might never have been possible. Every penny raised during the Appeal goes to help people like me, so I’d like to thank those volunteers, from the bottom of my heart. If you can give them a few hours of your time, please do, it makes a world of difference.”

The Royal British Legion can support with housing, debt and money advice, employment and physical and mental health.

Anyone interested in finding out more about being a volunteer can contact the RBL on a dedicated helpline 0345 845 1945, or online at rbl.org.uk/poppyappealvolunteer.