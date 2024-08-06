Walk on the wild side and abseil down Coventry Cathedral to raise vital funds for The Myton Hospices

Join The Myton Hospices on Saturday 28th September and see Coventry from new heights as you walk 90 feet down the side of the city’s beautiful cathedral.

The exhilarating event is sure to give you an adrenaline rush and has quickly become one of Myton’s most popular challenges.

Registration for this exciting event costs just £20 and Myton are asking that you raise a minimum of £200 sponsorship. With your help, Myton are hoping to raise £35,000 from this event so they can help more people living with a life-limiting illness, and their families, when they need them most.

Natalie Walker, Events Manager at The Myton Hospices, said:

“Our Abseil down Coventry Cathedral is always a day of fun, laughter and bravery as people face their fears to raise vital funds for The Myton Hospices. This year, we need to raise £11 million of the £14.3 million it costs to continue proving our services free of charge. Everyone who takes part in this year’s Abseil will help us ensure we can be there for more people when they need us most, now and I the future.”

Please note, to take part in this event you have to be over the age of 16 on the day. If you are under 18, you will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

You can sign up for just £20 or find out more about this popular event online at www.mytonhospice.org/Abseil