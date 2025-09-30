Walk with us: Women invited to join police in Rugby as part of safety campaign

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 30th Sep 2025, 11:32 BST
Women are invited to walk with police as part of a safety campaign in Rugby.

The latest Violence Against Women And Girls walk held by Rugby Rural Central Safer Neighbourhood Team took place in Wolston.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “It was lovely to meet so many members of the public and discuss what would make them feel safer, when out and about.

Personal safety products are provided at the walks, which are suitable for all and approximately two miles. Find out more at https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/.../VAWG/walk-with-us/

