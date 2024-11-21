Walking back to happiness in Warwickshire: 'I'm setting up a group to help men's mental health'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who has faced his own mental health challenges is launching a new group in Warwickshire.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walk leader Mohammed Farooq, known as Faz, is inviting walkers to meet at Burton Farm in Nuneaton, starting Sunday, December 1, at 9.30am.

Nuneaton-born Faz, who works for local government, said: “Over the years, I’ve faced my own mental health challenges, particularly after the loss of my mum, which brought on periods of anxiety and depression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I eventually sought help and began therapy, which was a crucial step in my journey.

'Faz' is launching the new group at Burton Farm in Nuneaton.

"More recently, following the breakdown of my nine-year marriage and the process of rebuilding my life, I’ve become increasingly focused on mental health—both my own and that of others.”

Through his own experiences, Faz has come to realise how important mental health is.

He went on: “A friend and manager introduced me to MWAT (Men Walking and Talking), and the idea instantly resonated with me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I realised there wasn’t a local group in my area, I decided to step up as a walk leader, creating a space where men who might feel isolated or simply enjoy the outdoors could connect.

"At MWAT, you’re welcome to walk, talk, listen, or simply be in the company of like-minded men.

"This group is more than just about walking or talking—it’s about building relationships, establishing trust, and reminding each other that we’re not alone.”

For more information, visit https://www.menwalkingandtalking.co.uk/walks/nuneaton-walk Burton Farm is in Burton Lane, Burton Hastings, Nuneaton CV11 6RJ.

The weekly walks are free to attend.