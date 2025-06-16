Warks family-run business invests £6 million in holiday parks

Warks family-run business Allens Caravans, one of the oldest family-run residential and holiday park groups in the UK, with an impressive 80-year heritage, has announced a huge investment in its holiday parks as it injects new life into the fourth-generation family business.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parks are either seaside, countryside or lakeside, and the spend of more than £6 million represents significant investment in new accommodation, facilities, pitches as well as infrastructure, systems, rebranding, hire fleet marketing and planning and IT.

In Worcestershire, its Abbots Salford park has added to its lodge accommodation and refreshed the on-site facilities. The investment has also undergone a mini refurbishment of the main clubhouse with the introduction of a new food and drinks offering, the creation of a new Owners’ Lounge for holiday homeowners, an improvement to the fishing lakes, the construction of a new children’s outdoor play area, and new pool tables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These improvements have given the park the opportunity to relaunch its holiday escapes programme, which includes a new entertainments programme.

Allens Caravans has introduced new glamping pods to its Welsh coastal retreats

The investment in the Cotswolds park, Bredon View, which features a golf course and a back-to-nature vibe, will include the introduction of new activities such as croquet games and bike hire.

The coastal resorts in Wales, Sunbeach (Llwyngwril) and Aber Bay (near Aberystwyth) have both invested in new luxuriously stylish glamping pods, which are the ultimate ‘tiny homes' getaway with flexible boutique-style living and sleeping spaces for six, plus a hot tub: perfect for families looking for a mini break. Sunbeach has also invested in a refurbished clubhouse. Sunbeach also has a new adventure golf and Aber bay will have a new sky terrace, food truck on the beach and a camping field that will launch for the month of August

Whereas over in Northamptonshire, its Overstone Lakes Holiday Park is adding a new holiday home development of 21 new luxury homes with wider bases and double driveways. In addition to this, the park’s facilities are being enhanced with the construction refurbishment of a state-of-the-art clubhouse, anew fish and chip shop, and an outdoor container bar and stage, which will offer space for live performances and visiting entertainment acts. Additionally, seven TV screens will be installed to broadcast live sports, ensuring that residents never miss a moment of the action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a new residential development at Overstone Lakes, which will include 25 new luxury, modern park homes with wider bases and double driveways and marks a major milestone in the company’s commitment to enhancing its offerings and creating a more vibrant community for park-home residents. Prices for the new properties start at £260,000 for the two-bedroom Willerby Forest.

Bredon View is a great location from which to explore the Cotswolds

The investment at Overstone Lakes will also include a new enclosed dog walking area and improvements to the swimming pool area, changing room and pool bar/café.

Allens Caravans CEO James Allen said: “Our investment in our parks has given us the ability to kick-start our offering at our UK parks and bring our on-park facilities and accommodation up to the level of their individual stunning locations.

“Our parks offer a mixture of coast, countryside and lake-side locations, and a wide range of facilities and activities - so there is something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Abbots Salford is a countryside escape offering an idyllic, picturesque riverside retreat in Worcestershire, but close to the bustling town of Stratford-upon-Avon, steeped in Shakespearian culture.

New holiday and residential homes are being introduced at Overstone Lakes in Northamptonshire

“Our other Worcestershire park, Bredon View is nestled among the rolling hills of the Cotswolds countryside, offering tranquillity on the edge of a working farm, with breathtaking views of the iconic Bredon Hill and surrounding valleys, and with deer roaming freely through the estate.

“For those who love the sea, Aber Bay is situated in the sheltered and pretty Clarach Bay, with rolling hills in the background just a stone's throw from Aberystwyth. Its beach-front location means that holidaymakers can literally step out of their accommodation and straight onto the beach. And Sunbeach, located between the Cambrian Mountains and Cardigan Bay, boasts spectacular views, with both beaches and mountain walks.

“And Overstone Lakes, an anglers’ paradise, is in a magical, tranquil setting at the heart of nature, with fishing lakes and nature trails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have made it a priority that all of the new developments, however sizeable, blend harmoniously with the surrounding countryside, staying true to the natural charm of the parks.”

Allens Caravans has added to its lodge accommodation and refreshed the on-site facilities of its Abbots Salford park in Worcestershire

Allens Caravans is family run and has been providing holidays for the nation since the 1940s.

“We’ve always been committed to creating a welcoming and comfortable environment for our residents, and this latest investment is a reflection of that commitment,” said CEO James Allen.