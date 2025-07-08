Warneford Hospital painting presented to Waterside Medical Centre

Mr and Mrs Hyde presented an original architect's painting of the Warneford Hospital to Waterside Medical Centre's Dr Watt and HCA Mall as they reach 80 years of age in thanks for the care received from the surgery.

Statement from Dr Alastair Watt, Senior Partner: “Waterside Medical Centre has been in Court Street since 2001, moving from George Street where it was known as Ashton House.

"Due to continued growth we completed a significant extension to our surgery in 2021 and chose to name the three wings of our building – Ashton, Nightingale and Warneford.

"Ashton wing is named after our original surgery, Nightingale is our nursing wing and Warneford after the Warneford Hospital previously located just down the road from us on Radford Road.

Warneford Hospital original picture presented in Warneford wing of Waterside Medical Centre

"We are delighted to have been presented with a painting from the original architect of the Warneford Hospital to display in this wing by one of our longstanding patients, Mr Norman Hyde and his wife Diana. This fabulous painting was formally presented to us as both Norman and Diana celebrate their 80th birthday year.

"We extend our gratitude and thanks to Mr and Mrs Hyde for this painting and hope it will help future generations appreciate the heritage of this area.”

Statement from Mr Norman Hyde: “Diana and I have been receiving great advice and treatment from the Waterside practice for many years. Originally the practice had a surgery in our village, Radford Semele.

"Everyone here has looked after us in a first- class manner and we are very grateful but especially to nurse Suki Mall (who has taken enough blood from us to fill a swimming pool!) and Doctor Alastair Watt.

Presentation of Warneford Hospital picture. Dr Watt (senior partner), HCA Suki Mall, Mr Hyde and Mrs Hyde

"In a tick-box driven world, sometimes guidelines and rules can be interspersed with knowledge, experience and common sense.

"Warneford Hospital is a special place for us as our children were born there.

"Diana and I are very pleased to give to the Warneford wing, this painting by the architect of the building that really advanced medical care in Leamington.

"We have both reached 80 with Waterside’s help, thank you.”