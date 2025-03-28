Warning after cause of Rugby Recycling Centre fire revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A skip fire at Rugby Recycling Centre was caused by batteries and other hazardous items.

Warwickshire County Council’s Waste Recycling Team has paid tribute to the prompt actions of the county’s fire and rescue service after appliances were called to the Hunters Lane site yesterday afternoon at 2pm (Thursday, March 27).

Fire crews attended swiftly and the blaze was extinguished by 3pm.

Andrew Pau, Warwickshire County Council Head of Waste & Country Parks, said: “This incident at Hunters Lane serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of incorrectly disposed batteries and other hazardous items. We are very grateful to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service for their swift and effective response.

A scene from the fire.

“It's crucial that residents understand the correct way to dispose of items like batteries, vapes, and electricals to prevent future fires and ensure the safety of our recycling centre staff and the wider community. We urge everyone to utilise the dedicated facilities provided at our Household Waste Recycling Centres or through other designated collection points."

Fires do happen occasionally at recycling centres and when smoke is seen, local residents are advised to call the fire service via 999, keep their distance, stay indoors and shut their windows.

Fires at recycling centres and in kerbside bins are most often caused by the following items which are listed along with the correct way to dispose of them:

Vapes - Do not put in any kerbside bin. Every HWRC in Warwickshire has a dedicated container for vapes, or return to the vendor

A scene from yesterday's fire.

Batteries - Do not put in a kerbside bin. Some local councils do take at the kerbside when presented in a separate bag on bin day. Every HWRC in Warwickshire has a dedicated container for batteries, or place in dedicated container at many larger supermarkets and electrical retailers

Waste Electrical and electronic items - Do not put in a kerbside bin. Some local councils do take at the kerbside when presented in a separate bag on bin day. Every HWRC in Warwickshire has a dedicated container for waste electricals, or return to electrical retailer

Hot ash, cinders, coals or disposable BBQs - Do not move or put in any bin until cold. Speed up cooling by using cold water.

The site is now open.

Warwickshire County Council would like to apologise to anyone who had a booking for after 2 pm today, those bookers can visit on Friday without having to make another booking. Anyone planning to visit at the weekend should make a booking as all Warwickshire recycling centres are likely to be very busy in this fine weather.

Information about your local recycling centres and booking can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips:

On Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/warwickshire_recycles/

On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles

Residents can find out where their recycling goes and the types of products it goes on to be remade into by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/whereitgoes

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/