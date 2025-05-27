Wartime music and memories as Leycester House celebrates VE Day 80th anniversary
Leycester House, part of the Berkley Care Group, was beautifully decorated with Union Jack flags, and residents proudly displayed a collaborative art tribute created in the lead-up to the day. The home’s chefs prepared a traditional buffet lunch, followed by a show-stopping Union Flag cake, all served with a celebratory glass of prosecco.
Entertainment came from the Rosetta Dancers, who performed to a soundtrack of classic 1940s music. Residents sang along, waved flags, and smiled throughout the performance, creating a vibrant and heartfelt atmosphere that echoed the spirit of VE Day.
A specially curated memorabilia table was also on display, hired from WRAP in Stratford-upon-Avon. The collection featured wartime newspapers, identity cards, forces slang books, army hats, belts, caddy tins and more, offering a hands-on opportunity for residents to reminisce and explore objects from the era.
Among the most touching moments of the day was a story shared by one resident, who recalled attending a VE Day street party in 1945 at the age of 15, the very celebration where she first met her future husband.
Commenting on the event, Rachel Devey, the Events Manager at Leycester House Care Home, said:
“It was a truly jubilant day, full of joy, pride, and beautiful memories. Seeing our residents sing, smile and share their own stories brought such a special energy to the home.
“We’re always honoured to mark events like this, and it means the world to create spaces where residents can reflect, celebrate, and feel part of something meaningful.”